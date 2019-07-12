Stanley Frolich (December 24, 1924 – December 14, 2018)

Stanley Frolich Sr, December 24, 1924- December 14, 2018.

Stanley Frolich Sr. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, just days before his 94th birthday.

He was born in Superior, WY, to John and Johanna (Tomazavich) Frolich, where he lived until he graduated from High School. He met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Lila Husak, and they married in December 1943. Together they had four children. They remained married until her death in March 1993.

Immediately after high school, he went to work in the coal mines and later worked in the trona mines. Stanley was also an entrepreneur and co-owned and operated Frolic’s Enco service station and later a radiator repair shop in Rock Springs with his brother John. He retired from D&D Converters in 1989.

In his youth, he enjoyed snow machining, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with family. He continued to hunt and fish well into his 80s. Traveling and spending time with friends and family were among his favorite pastimes. After his retirement, he moved to Pinedale, WY. He lived there for several years, making many life-long friends and building incredible relationships with the people there. He moved back to Rock Springs four years ago for health reasons, where he enjoyed going for rides, cookies, and making lasting memories with his family.

Stan was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1946 and was also a 70-year member of the United Mine Workers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Johanna Frolich, brothers Victor and John Frolich, sister Jeanne Tominc, wife Lila Frolich, daughter Betty Ann in infancy, grandson Kyle E. Frolic in infancy, one granddaughter Deana Frolich and dear friend Betty Edwards.

He is survived by his children Stanley and wife Faye Frolic, Dean and wife Sherrie Frolic, Debbie and husband Joe Grasso, and grandchildren, Chris (Doug) Gresham, Heather (Jason) Lee, Heather Frolic, Nate (Carrie) Frolic, Deana Frolic, Kyle Frolic, Saisha (Joe) Montoya, Jackie (Mike) Jensen, Andrew Grasso, and Matthew Grasso, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the VFW, 1033 West Pine Street, Pinedale Wyoming.

Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 22. 2019 at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com