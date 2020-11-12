STAR Transit limiting services due to COVID-19 spike

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – STAR Transit will be limiting its services once again because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the community, STAR Transit will be discontinuing the fixed route services starting Monday, Nov. 16. The officials at STAR Transit’s priority is the safety of our passengers and drivers. However, these changes are being put into place so that STAR can safely continue to provide essential travel needs in our community.

Please do not board the bus if an individual has a cough, fever, or are exhibiting any other COVID-19 symptoms. If sick, people may be asked not to board the bus. STAR will continue to provide these essential transit services to the community if they feel operations can go smoothly.

STAR Transit is planning to run services with the changes below until further notice or unless circumstances force us to change. They will keep the public informed if other changes need to be implemented.

NO FIXED ROUTE STARTING MONDAY, NOV. 16.

Starting on Nov. 16, STAR Transit will not run the fixed route service in Rock Springs. Instead, they are asking anyone who will need a ride to call by 3 p.m. the day before and schedule the ride with dispatch.

In Rock Springs, anyone living in the fixed route area that would normally use the route will be asked to use the nearest stop to their house to be picked up, and will be dropped off at the nearest stop to their destination. These rides will be the $1 fixed route fare but will have a 15-minute window before the scheduled ride time and a 15-minute window after the scheduled ride time when the driver can arrive. If one would rather be picked up at home and dropped off at their destination, one may pay an additional dollar ($2/ride). However, if the bus cannot safely maneuver to certain places, one will be picked up or dropped off as close to those areas as possible. All ADA approved rides who currently receive deviated fixed route service will be picked up at their door and dropped off at their destination as they were before.

Green River services will continue to be door-to-door. If the bus arrives to pick an individual up and he or she has not canceled the ride, they will be charged a no-show fee and will need to pay before they ride again.

LIMITED SEATING

STAR will be limiting the number of seats on each bus to five passengers at time to increase social distancing. Please call and schedule a ride in advance to be assured a seat. STAR Transit will work with passengers as much as possible to get rides scheduled, but one may need to ride at another time if the bus is full.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO RIDE

To keep all riders and drivers safe, masks will be required for all passengers on the bus. Masks will always need to be worn properly over the mouth and nose while on the bus.

FARES

The fare structure will remain the same. If an individual is not sure of a fare, please call the office and ask the dispatchers.

REGULAR SHUTTLE TIMES BUT BY SCHEDULED RIDE ONLY

There will still be shuttle service from Rock Springs to Green River and from Green River to Rock Springs. The regular shuttle times will not change, but any of these trips will now need to be scheduled in advance. The bus will not pick people up at the Park and Ride in Green River to shuttle to Rock Springs or from the transfer station at Western Wyoming Community College to shuttle to Green River without a scheduled trip.

SENIOR SHOPPING TIMES

Senior shopping times and trips into the Young at Heart and Golden Hour Senior Centers will continue as normal but the buses will have limited seating. STAR Transit encourages people to schedule their shopping trips and trips into the centers up to a week prior to assure seating availability.

Please be patient with the dispatchers and staff. They are trying to accommodate the current situation to the best of their ability.