Star Transit stopping service until Monday

January 19, 2021 — Monday afternoon Star Transit announced they would be suspending their service starting today through Monday, January 25. According to a Facebook post, “Star Transit will not be providing transportation services due to possible COVID-19 exposures.”

Here is the full email post message: NO STAR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES JANUARY 19 THROUGH MONDAY JANUARY 25TH. STAR transit will not be providing transportation services due to possible COVID-19 exposures starting Tuesday, Jan 19. We will remain closed through the end of the day on Monday, January 25th. We apologize for this inconvenience, but the safety of our riders and staff is our first priority. We will re-evaluate on Monday, January 25th, to see when we can safely open our services. Thank you for your understanding and patience. We look forward to seeing you all real soon.