STAR Transit to resume public transportation service on June 29

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 19, 2020) — Local Rock Springs public transportation company STAR Transports has announced they will be resuming fixed-route service to the public on Monday, June 29.

A recent post on their Facebook page does point out that COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. The fixed routes will be allowing up to five people on a bus at any one time with social distancing enforced with designated seats. All riders will be encouraged to wear face coverings as well. Those feeling ill are asked not to use their service.

Wheelchair securements will be limited. Riders will be asked to call ahead and let the office know of the need. Wheelchair securement will be on a first-call/first-served basis.