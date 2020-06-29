STAR Transit’s fixed-routes service to resume today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — According to their Facebook page, STAR Transit is scheduled to begin their fixed-route services today. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, all fixed routes will allow only up to five people on a bus at any one time. Social distance seating will be also enforced with passengers sitting in designated seats.

Wheelchair securements will be limited so residents are asked to call ahead and secure a ride. These securements will be on a first-call first-served basis. Call 307-382-7827 for this service.