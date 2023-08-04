Star Twin Cinema closes its doors after over 25 years

Photo Courtesy of Google Maps

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Yesterday afternoon, Star Twins Cinema in Green River officially announced the closing of their doors after over 25 years of serving the Sweetwater County community.

In a press release by Star Twin Cinema it states, “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the Star Twin Cinema in Green River’s last day of operation will be Thursday, August 10. Two years ago, we invested a quarter million dollars in new reclining seating, sound and projection systems, an interior remodel and a new roof for the Star Twin. Unfortunately, inflation has brought severe increases in operating costs, which has made it even more difficult for this theatre to regain profitability. The big screen is still booming in Rock Springs, and your WyoMovies Gift Cards and Studio Rewards account are welcome at the Star Stadium and all our other WyoMovies locations. Thank you for letting us serve the Green River community for over 25 years. It has been a pleasure and an honor. The building is listed for sale with Blaine Tate at Brokerage Southwest.”

The cinema will officially close their doors Friday, August 11, 2023.