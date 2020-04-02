Starting Monday SCSD #2 meals to be delivered to specific bus stops

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — According to a Wednesday Facebook by Sweetwater County School District #2, starting next Monday, April 6, the district will be sending food out to neighborhoods that are not close to locations where they are currently serving food.

According to the SCSD #2 post: We have buses going to the following stops. A big thank you goes out to our amazing transportation department helping us pack and deliver these meals! We are excited to offer this to our families.

We will still be serving at our normal sites as well!