Starting Monday SCSD #2 meals to be delivered to specific bus stops

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — According to a Wednesday Facebook by Sweetwater County School District #2, starting next Monday, April 6, the district will be sending food out to neighborhoods that are not close to locations where they are currently serving food.
According to the SCSD #2 post: We have buses going to the following stops. A big thank you goes out to our amazing transportation department helping us pack and deliver these meals! We are excited to offer this to our families.
We will still be serving at our normal sites as well!
Monroe 8-10
Truman 8- 12:30
Washington 10-12:30
Granger 10:30-11:30
Mckinnon 10- 11:00
Harrrison 10-11:00
Jamestown will have bus stops starting Monday!
Bus #1
10:15 am Little America Playground
Bus #2
10:20 am Sweetwater County Park
11:05 am Adams RV parking lot
11:55 am Johnson & Mainline
Bus #3
10:15 am S 5th E & E 3rd S
11:00 am Evers Park
11:45 am E 2nd N & N 1st E (by empty parking lot by library)
Bus #4
10:15 am Hutton Heights Mall- (Stellar Coffee empty parking lot)
11:00 am Nazarene Church Parking lot
11:40 am Don Pedro’s Parking lot
12:20 pm Hilltop Baptist Church
Bus #5
10:15 am Wilson Street off Jefferson (by Trailer park)
11:00 am Jefferson & Schultz
11:45 am Andrews & Jensen
Bus #6
10:20 am Idaho & Colorado
11:00 am Edgewater Park
11:45 am Butte Apartments Parking lot
Bus # 7
10:20 am Pennsylvania & Mississippi (by green belt)
11:05 am Palmer ct and Alexandria
11:50 am New York Circle
Bus # 8
10:30 am Parking lot behind Castillion Dental office
11:15 am GR Rec center parking lot upper section by crosswalk (crossing guard will be available)
12:00 pm Castle Height Parking lot (across from CDC)