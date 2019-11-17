State 4A, 1A and 6-Man football championships decided Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 17, 2019) – On Saturday, the Wyoming high school football season came to an end with the crowning on three more state champions. All three championship games were played in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 4A

The Sheridan Broncs (11-1) averaged their only loss of the season with a 35-26 win over previously undefeated Thunder Basin of Gillette (11-1). The Broncs have now won four of the last five 4A titles and 27 in the school’s history. Thunder Basin was looking for their first-ever football championship

Class 1A

Big Horn (12-0) capped off their undefeated season with a 55-7 win over Cokeville (10-2). Big Horn also won the 1A crown last year. Saturday’s win marks their fourth state championship since 2000.

6-Man

Little Snake River (11-0) capped of their dominate, undefeated season with a 71-38 win over H.E.M. (10-1). It is their first football title since 2011. They also won the championship game in 2010.

Class 2A and 3A

On Friday, Mountain View defeated Buffalo 27-14 to win the Class 2A championship and Star Valley defeated Powell 49-13 for their second straight Class 3A title.