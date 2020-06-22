State agency offers free marketing ideas/material to help stores reopen

The Wyoming Business Council has announced the new SHOP SMART, SHOP SAFE statewide campaign. The program is designed to help provide business owners with resources and free marketing ideas and materials to help make customers feel safe and comfortable in their stores.

“Wyoming did a great job getting out the message about the importance of staying home and flattening the curve of COVID-19,” said Wyoming Main Street Program Manager Linda Klinck. “Now, as restrictions are lifting and businesses are opening back up, business owners are finding their customers are nervous to come back out. So, we’re providing a resource kit to help ease their customers’ minds and safely bring them back out to their shops.”

The two-part campaign is a collaboration with Wyoming Main Street, the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, and the Wyoming Economic Development Association.

Materials include Shop Smart logo and customized local logos, window clings (provided by Wyoming Main Street), business recovery checklist, marketing checklist, window flyer, and social media assets, and social media caption ideas.

Window clings are available free of charge for businesses and organizations in Wyoming. To obtain free window clings, contact Klinck at [email protected].

For the other materials mentioned above, including the checklists, flyer, and logos, please visit www.wyomingbusiness.org/shopsafe.