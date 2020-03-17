State Board of Education working hand-in-hand with WDE on COVID-19 response

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 17, 2020) — The following is a statement from the Wyoming Board of Education:

Sponsor

“The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) fully recognizes the unprecedented times that we now find ourselves with schools closed across the state. At this time, there are more questions than answers, but we want students, families, and educators across Wyoming to know that the SBE will work tirelessly to support State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 to our education system.

For many communities and families, our public schools serve as an integral support to their daily lives. Besides a quality education, many students receive meals, counseling services, and a consistent safe-structured environment. As our communities set up to assist our families in this unprecedented time of need, we, along with others, will support those efforts.

The WDE has a COVID-19 resources page that can be accessed here.

The state board wishes all of Wyoming the best of health in these trying times.

Ryan Fuhrman, Chair

Max Mickelson, Vice-Chair

Bill Lambert, Treasurer”