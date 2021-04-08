State driver license/registration fees to increase

Advertisement

April 8, 2021 — It will cost you a bit more to get your Wyoming driver’s license and register your vehicle. The Wyoming Legislature has passed House Bill 24, which puts an extra $5 charge on top of the cost of various driver’s license and registration fees.

The state charge for a license plate for a passenger car in Wyoming will go from $30 to $35. The state cost for a Wyoming driver’s license would go from $40 to $45. The fee increase would also affect the price of motorcycles, autocycles, and multipurpose vehicles. Wyoming counties also charge a registration fee.

The money raised from the extra fee will help pay to replace an outdated transportation information record system. The cost of that replacement system is estimated at around $80 million.