State Flag to fly at half-staff today in Sweetwater County

June 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

By order of Governor Mark Gordon, the Wyoming State Flag is to be flown at half-staff today in Sweetwater County from sunrise to sunset to honor the memory of Fred Parady. The state flag will also fly at half-staff today over the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. The American flag will continue to be flown at full-staff.

Parady lived in Rock Springs for a number of years and represented Sweetwater County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1995-2004, serving as Wyoming House Majority Floor Leader and Wyoming Speaker of the House. He passed away on June 16 while living in Alaska. Parady was 69 years old.