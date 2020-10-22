State Health Officer Harrist states COVID testing now over 5% positive

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 22, 2020) — During Wednesday’s Governor Mark Gordon’s media briefing from the State Capital, Wyoming’s State Health Officer Alexia Harrist offered up numbers regarding Wyoming’s surge in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Harrist reported that the state’s positive test rate rose from less than two percent to over five percent recently. As of Wednesday, the WDH report almost 209,000 tests had been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

Harrist also stated over the last six weeks, the state’s 14-day average of new daily cases has surged from 28 to 152 as of this past Tuesday. Wednesday’s total new case number, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), was shown to be 235, eight in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

Harrist stated most of the virus spread appears to be coming from “informal gatherings” and stressed the effectiveness of wearing masks, regular hand washing, and social distancing.

To see the latest information on COVID-19 in the state, click here.