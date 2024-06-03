State High School Rodeo begins its week-long run today in Rock Springs

June 3, 2024 — Wyo4News

The competition starts today at the Wyoming High School State Finals Rodeo, which is being held at the Sweetwater Events Complex through Friday.

Today will be the start of the events Queen contest. The Queen contest winners will be announced on Friday morning before the rodeo’s final performance.

On Tuesday morning, the Reined Cow Horse/Cutting competition will begin at the Events Complex Indoor Arena, with the first of five rodeo performances starting Wednesday morning. All rodeo events will occur in the outdoor Grand Stand Arena.

Contestants will vie for positions on Team Wyoming, which will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo, July 14 -20. The Sweetwater Events Complex will also host that event.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday – June 4

8 a.m. – 1st Go Reined Cow Horse & Cutting- Sweetwater Events Complex-Indoor Barn

3 p.m. – 2nd Go Reined Cow Horse & Cutting- Sweetwater Events Complex-Indoor Barn

5-6 p.m. – Jackpot Team Roping

Wednesday -June 5

7 a.m. – Final Go Reined Cow Horse & Cutting – Sweetwater Events Complex-Indoor Barn

10 a.m. – 1st Go Rodeo Performance – Main Grandstands

6 p.m. – 1st Go 2nd Performance -Main Grandstands

Thursday – June 5

9 a.m. – 2nd Go Rodeo Performance Main Grandstands

Noon-4 p.m. Shooting Sports- Shooting Range

5:15 p.m. – Senior Recognition- Main Grandstands

6 p.m. – 2nd Go Rodeo Performance – Main Arena

Friday – June 7

8:30 a.m. – Queen Coronation-Main Grandstands

9:15 a.m. – Grand Entry- Main Grandstands-Main Grandstands

9:30 a.m. – Qualifying Round Performance-Main Grandstands

5:30 p.m. – Awards Banquet/Dinner