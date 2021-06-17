State holding nearly $7.2 million belonging to Sweetwater County residents

June 17, 2021 — Press Release from Wyoming Treasurer’s Office

The state of Wyoming is holding over $94 million belonging to current and former residents of Wyoming – including $7.194 million earmarked for those in Sweetwater County.

“We have some of our largest properties located in Sweetwater County,” said Unclaimed Property Administrator Jeff Robertson. “When it comes to properties worth at least $10,000, we are holding on to more than 30 properties with a last known address from Sweetwater County. These include addresses in Green River, Rock Springs, Farson, Superior, Reliance, and Wamsutter.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In addition to the properties worth at least five figures, there are an additional 670 worth $1,000 or more. “Most people we talk to believe that they would never have unclaimed property being held by the State, but it’s worth the effort to go to our website and do a quick search,” Robertson said.

In 2019, the Unclaimed Property Division of Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office upgraded its website (www.mycash.wyo.gov) and simplified the claims process. A two-minute instructional video on the left side of the page explains how to conduct a search and then how to complete the claims process if you find any properties belonging to you.

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said the pandemic had caused financial difficulties for many Wyoming residents, so finding even a little bit of money through the State’s Unclaimed Property Division can help those who are struggling. “The Covid-19 pandemic caused many challenges for all of us in Wyoming, as well as across the country,” Meier said. “Unclaimed property is one source of funds many may not think about.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Money and other types of unclaimed property, including royalties, stocks, mutual funds, and safe deposit boxes, are turned over to the State when a business, agency, or governmental entity cannot locate the owner for a specified time period which varies depending on the property classification.

“Even if you have received unclaimed property in the past, more money is turned over every year,” Robertson said. “Because of this, the amount of money being held by the State continues to increase.”

To make a claim, owners will need to provide a valid ID. It can be uploaded directly to the website, emailed to [email protected], or mailed through USPS. Additional documentation may also be required depending on the property in question and the complexity of the claim.

Wyoming law requires the State to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until the rightful owner makes a claim and is paid. “A lot of the higher-valued properties are in the names of individuals who are now deceased,” Robertson said. “In most cases, there are rightful heirs entitled to make claims on these properties, so make sure you also search for the name of a loved one who may have passed.” Those not comfortable or able to search the website from a computer or mobile device may call the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office at 307-777-5590 for assistance, although there may be wait times depending on demand.