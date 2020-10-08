State hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients at all time high

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 8, 2020) — On Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, the state was reporting 47 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 related issues. That is the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state since tabulations started on April 7, 2020. That number is also 23 more than one than a week ago.

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had the most COVID-19 patients with 12, followed by Sheridan Memorial Hospital with five. The Wyoming Department of Health report listed no hospitalization in Sweetwater County.

Other COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state: Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – 4, SageWest Health Care (Lander) – 4, Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie) – 4, SageWest Health Care (Riverton) – 2, Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital (Casper) – 2, Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette) – 1, Cody Regional Health -4, Memorial Hospital Carbon County – 1, Memorial Hospital Converse County – 4, Community Hospital (Torrington) – 2, South Big Horn Hospital (Basin) – 1, Johnson County Health Care Center (Buffalo) – 1.