State lawmakers to begin in-person legislative sessions today

March 1, 2020 — Today, the Wyoming State Legislatures will begin in-person sessions in Cheyenne. The in-person sessions are scheduled to last for a month with over 300 proposed bills currently on the agenda.

The state legislature’s in-person sessions were delayed due to safety and health concerns during the pandemic. They did meet virtually Jan. 19 – 21 and Jan. 27 through Feb. 5.

Check out a preview from local House District 48 Representative Clark Stith on some of the bills that will come before this legislative session.