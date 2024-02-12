State Legislature opens its 20-day Budget Session today

February 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The 67th Wyoming State Legislature will convene today at 10 a.m. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State address. You can view the address here. Following Gordon’s address will be the State of the Judiciary address delivered by Wyoming Supreme Cout Chief Justice Kate Fox.

The 2024 Budget Session is scheduled to last 20 days with the primary purpose being budget discussion. But non-budget bills can be introduced during the session provided they have secured a 2/3 majority vote.