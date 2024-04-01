State Legislature special session voted down

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Capital Square

April 1, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

There will be no special session for the 2024 Wyoming State Legislature. According to the Legislative Service Office, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the special session vote by the Wyoming State Senate did pass the State Senate 16 to 15, but the House voted down the special session idea by a 35-27 margin. That means a special session will not occur since the Wyoming Constitution states that a majority of members elected to both houses must vote in favor of any special session.

Some legislative members favored a special session after Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon vetoed a property tax relief bill many legislators supported. Gordon also vetoed a bill increasing regulations on abortions in Wyoming and a bill banning gun-free zones. Those three vetos occurred last week.