State Line Cove recreation area now closed for a period of up to 14 days

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Due to increased recreational use during the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area in Daggett County, the Ashley National Forest has decided to close the State Line Cove Area for a period of up to 14 days beginning today, April 9, 2020.
In a Facebook post, District Ranger Curt Booher stated, “This increased recreational use is posing a challenge for COVID-19 response and the health and safety of not only the public, but Forest Service and local law enforcement personnel.”
The closure area includes State Line Cove, Linwood Bay dispersed camping area and the Swim Beach day use site located on the West side of Flaming Gorge Reservoir near Lucerne Marina and Manila, Utah.
The Ashley National Forest is working to balance the need to protect access while providing for the safety of the public and our employees. Given the current circumstances, it is critical that all recreationists avoid locations on the Forest that draw large numbers of people into close proximity with each other.
While this site will be temporarily closed, the majority of the Ashley National Forest remains open and continues to offer opportunities for dispersed recreation. These activities comply with both the Governor of Wyoming’s and Governor of Utah’s Statewide Public Health Orders.