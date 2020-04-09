State Line Cove recreation area now closed for a period of up to 14 days

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Due to increased recreational use during the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area in Daggett County, the Ashley National Forest has decided to close the State Line Cove Area for a period of up to 14 days beginning today, April 9, 2020.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, District Ranger Curt Booher stated, “This increased recreational use is posing a challenge for COVID-19 response and the health and safety of not only the public, but Forest Service and local law enforcement personnel.”