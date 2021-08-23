State officials release back to school COVID statements

August 23, 2021 — With school in session in many areas of the state and others to start classes soon, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, and Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, released statements.

In a Monday press release, Governor Gordon stated, “Our goal for this school year is to keep our schools open and our students learning safely in-person, in the classroom. Today we want to announce our joint plan put in place to achieve this. We recognize it will take a collaborative effort from Wyoming school personnel, students, and families to be successful.”

“Wyoming proved over and over during the last school year that in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities can occur safely,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I am so proud of the example we have set – it has been truly exceptional. Every community has the expertise, the resources, and the commitment to make excellent decisions that ensure we have another successful school year.”

In that same press release, Dr. Harrist said the shared goal continues to be for schools to remain open and operating safely. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been increasing in Wyoming over the last few weeks due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

“There is no question most students benefit from in-person learning. We made keeping schools open a priority last year and are doing so again,” Harrist said. “The good news is we now have free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccines, which are readily available across Wyoming and are authorized for anyone 12 and older.”

“While there will be no state vaccine mandate in Wyoming, we know promoting vaccination among eligible students, school staff, family members, and throughout our communities can help schools stay open and vibrant as well as help keep students and their teachers in the classroom,” Harrist said. “An additional benefit to COVID-19 vaccination is that individuals who are fully vaccinated and identified as close contacts do not need to quarantine, which can be helpful in the school setting.”

Governor Gordon reiterated that personal responsibility is essential, though there will be no statewide mask mandate, vaccination, and mask usage can help students and staff minimize the ripple effects that illness and quarantining can have on Wyoming’s communities and economy.

Details about what parents can expect if school students test positive or are quarantined can be found on the WDH website and are also being provided to all Wyoming school districts.