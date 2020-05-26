State population grows with less folks in Rock Spring & Green River

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — The U.S. Census Bureau recently released Wyoming’s July 1, 2019 population estimates for incorporated places within the state. The report estimates that Wyoming’s overall population grew 0.2% between July, 2018 and July, 2019.

The July, 2019 Wyoming population was estimated at 578,759, an increase of 1,158 residents from 2018’s estimate. This marked the state’s first estimated increase in population after three straight years of declining estimates.

While the state grew, the report showed both Rock Springs and Green River populations decreased in that same one-year period. Rock Springs lost 274 with Green River losing 160 residents between July 2018 and July 2019. The report stated the decrease was attributed to the decrease in conventional nature gas drilling in Southwest Wyoming.

Casper had the largest increase in population with 416 new citizens with Cheyenne second at 400 new residents. To see the complete report, click here.

The Wyoming and U.S. 2020 Census is currently taking place with official tallies scheduled to be released in December.