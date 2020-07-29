State record 64 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but recoveries also surged

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — A record one-day high of 64 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website on Tuesday. The previous one-day high was 62 on July 20.

Wyoming’s statewide total case count is now listed at 2,136. The state’s active case number is 521 as recoveries from the virus now total 1,658, up 47 from Monday. Probable cases increased by only five to 453.

Tuesday’s new cases were spread out over 13 counties, including Sweetwater. Teton County led the way in Tuesday’s report with 18 new case reports. That is just two short of the state’s highest one-day county total of 20, set by Teton County on July 23.

Sweetwater County continued its streak of days registering new cases of COVID-19 with another six on Tuesday. The county has made the new case list 31 straight-days with its total case number now at 214.

Other Wyoming counties making the WDH new case report on Tuesday were Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, and Uinta.

Yesterday it was reported that an adult man from Uinta County had become the state’s 26th COVID-19 related death. The man had been previously included in Wyoming’s case count and was hospitalized in another state when he died. (See related story)

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon held a media briefing Tuesday from the State Capital Building, where he announced the state’s current public health orders would remain in place through August 15. Gordon also stated while no statewide mask order will be issued, he urges all residents to wear face coverings. (See related story)

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday: Albany (71, +1), Big Horn (29, -), Campbell (89, +3), Carbon (50, +1), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (401, +3), Goshen (10, +1), Hot Springs (14, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (303, +7), Lincoln (61, +2), Natrona (176, +6), Niobrara (1, -), Park (96, +6), Platte (4, -), Sheridan (34, +1), Sublette (23, -), Sweetwater (214, +6), Teton (272, +18), Uinta (197, +9), Washakie (40, -), and Weston (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (7), Big Horn (4), Campbell (22), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (57), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (129), Lincoln (27), Natrona (33), Niobrara (1), Park (11), Platte (1), Sheridan (10), Sublette (8), Sweetwater (14), Teton (39), Uinta (46), and Washakie (5).