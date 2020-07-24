State records second highest daily COVID-19 new case count

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Wyoming experienced its second-largest one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, the state’s number increased by another 59 bringing the overall total to 1,864. The record one-day high of new COVID-19 cases is 62 set last Monday, July 21.

Advertisement

For the 26th straight-day, Sweetwater County was part of Thursday’s new case count with six. The county total is now 194.

Teton County led the way Thursday with 20 new confirmed cases. Carbon County was next with 10. In all, 11 Wyoming counties saw their COVID-19 counts climb. Albany County’s total dropped by one.

Statewide recoveries improved by 40 Thursday to 1,457. Total cases minus recovered cases show that as of Thursday WDH report, Wyoming had 466 active cases. The state’s probable case count is 424.

Wyoming’s testing number was listed at 65,469.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday: Albany (66, -1), Big Horn (29, -), Campbell (82, +5), Carbon (40, +10), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (383, +3), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (13, +2), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (275,+7), Lincoln (51, +3), Natrona (156, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (86, +2), Platte (4, -), Sheridan (31, -), Sublette (12, -), Sweetwater (194, +6), Teton (218, +20), Uinta (183, +1), Washakie (40, -), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (8), Big Horn (4), Campbell (19), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (57), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (125), Lincoln (21), Natrona (28), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (6), Sweetwater (12), Teton (36), Uinta (44), and Washakie (5).