State records seventh COVID-19 death Wednesday as case total is now 326

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Wednesday night, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a Teton County resident has died due to a confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19. Wyoming’s death toll to the disease now stands at seven.

The newly confirmed death was an older man hospitalized in another state who had existing conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 326 as of Wednesday evening. That number is four more than early Wednesday morning. The WDH is reporting 121 probable cases reported in the state with 275 reported recoveries.

Yesterday, new cases were reported in Converse County (1), Teton County (1) and Laramie County (2). Sweetwater County’s count is still 10 confirmed cases with six probable cases. As of Wednesday night, 7,511 lab tests had been performed in the state.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday night: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (10, +1), Crook (4, -), Fremont (51, -), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (78, +2), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (63, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Crook (1), Fremont (6), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (36), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (30), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).