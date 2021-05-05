State Rep. Baker gives legislative update at Green River City Council meeting

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 5, 2021) – State House Representative Mark Baker from Green River gave the Green River City Council a legislative update at the Tuesday night council meeting. Baker, who represents House District 60, informed the council that the city will soon get half of their allocation from the American Rescue Plan.

Baker said the money will flow to the State, and then be allocated to the Counties, Towns and Cities in Wyoming. Baker said half the allocation will arrive this month, while the second half will be doled out next fiscal year.

Green River will be getting $1.8 million dollars, Rock Springs will get $3.4 million dollars, while Sweetwater County will get $8.2 million dollars. Each entity will get half the total dollars this month.

Baker also told the council that the recent Consensus Revenue Estimating Group shows revenue flowing into state coffers is improving. Baker said the report showed, as of the end of March, income for the state’s general fund, the main bank account used to pay for state operations, was $45.5 million above what had been predicated in January.

Baker said in addition, revenues for the state’s budget reserve account, an account used to provide funds for government agencies if money from the general fund runs short, has increased by $25.6 million over projections. Combined revenue collections are $71.3 million ahead of pace or 6.2% higher than projected at this point in the fiscal year.

Baker said the legislature will hold a special session in July to further discuss the allocation of the American Rescue Plan.