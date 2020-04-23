State response to Census 2020 now at 42%, Sweetwater County at 48%

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Increased awareness about the 2020 Census continues to boost self-response rates throughout Wyoming. As of Monday, April 20th, 42.2 percent of Wyoming households have now self-responded either online, by phone or by mail. This represents a 10 percent statewide increase since April 1st, Census Day.

Sweetwater County’s self-response rate is 48.3 percent, seventh best in the state. Laramie County has the highest self-response rate at 55.4 percent.

Green River’s 59.4 percent response rate is currently the third best in the state just behind Buffalo (60.9 percent) and Rolling Hills (59.6 percent). Rock Springs’ response rate is 50.3 percent.

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states each year.

To date, over 75 million households nationwide have responded to the 2020 Census, pushing the national self-response rate to 51 percent.