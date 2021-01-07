State superintendent: Capitol Hill protests a ‘teachable moment’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, stjohnson [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) – Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Education Jillian Balow released a statement following the protests that occurred on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, calling it a “teachable moment.”

“Like most Wyomingites right now, I am deeply saddened and concerned at the events that transpired in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. As an educator, I cannot help but recognize the complexity of the situation and how difficult it must be for thousands of kids across Wyoming to sort through.

“As parents, state leaders, educators, and adults, we all have a responsibility to lead by example. The example made by some adults yesterday rioting at our nation’s capitol was disgraceful.

“This is a teachable moment, an opportunity to reiterate to our youth that violence against people and property is never acceptable. Our founding principles have been tested over the last year in many unprecedented ways, culminating in yesterday’s tragic events. It is more clear than ever that we must strive to restore civility, transparency, and trust in our nation’s founding and institutions.”