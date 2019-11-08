State swimming 3A preliminary results

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — Here are some of the 3A preliminary results from the state girls swim meet in Gillette.

200-yard medley relay

Lander came in first with a time of 1:53.18. Lyman came in second with a time of 1:53.37. Sublette County came in fifth with a time of 1:58.40. Kemmer came in seventh with a time of 2:02.48. Riverton finished tenth with a time of 2:18.56.

200-yard freestyle

For Lander, senior Olivia Fowler finished second with a time of 2:01.36. Senior Lily Gose finished ninth with a time of 2:11.81.

For Kemmerer, senior Teryn Thatcher finished fifth with a time of 2:08.74.

For Lyman, senior Samantha Weston finished eighth with a time of 2:09.84.

200-yard individual medley

For Lander, freshman Lainy Duncan finished second with a time of 2:22.51. Senior Makayla McPherson finished third with a time of 2:23.93. Junior Kristen McPherson finished seventh with a time of 2:28.94.

For Lyman, senior Harper Hewitt finished fifth with a time of 2:26.48.

For Sublette County, sophomore Sierra Hattan finished eighth with a time of 2:30.17.

For Kemmerer, freshman Amelia Despain finished ninth with a time of 2:31.93.

50-yard freestyle

For Lyman, junior Brynlee Busskohl finished second with a time of 24.79.

For Riverton, senior Josie Dike finished third with a time of 24.92.

For Sublette County, junior Emma Rogers finished fourth with a time of 25.12. Senior Natalie Hunt finished eighth with a time of 26.07.

For Lander, senior Leah Brown finished fifth with a time of 25.34. Junior Anja Harms finished seventh with a time of 26.05.

One-meter diving

For Sublette County, Isabella Romasko finished third with a score of 225.90.

For Riverton, junior Elizabeth Pierson finished fifth with a score of 204.35.

For Lander, senior Li Platz finished seventh with a score of 197.80. Junior Grace Flint finished ninth with a score of 171.80.

For Kemmerer, sophomore Laurel Clarke finished eighth with a score of 191.05.

100-yard butterfly

For Lander, sophomore Ashlon Koch finished first with a time of 1:01.66. Senior Makayla McPherson finished fifth with a time of 1:04.06.

For Sublette County, sophomore Sierra Hattan finished second with a time of 1:02.81. Senior Natalie Hunt finished third with a time of 1:03.41. Junior Hayden Thoman finished eighth with a time of 1:06.56. Senior Israel Seaman finished tenth with a time of 1:07.94.

For Lyman, senior Brooklyn Busskohl finished fourth with a time of 1:03.71.

100-yard freestyle

For Riverton, senior Josie Dike finished first with a time of 55.16.

For Lander, junior Anja Harms finished fifth with a time of 56.99. Freshman Lillyan Hamilton finished eighth with a time of 58:07.

For Sublette County, junior Emma Rogers finished sixth with a time of 57.12.

500-yard freestyle

For Lander, sophomore Ashlon Koch finished first with a time of 5:28.10. Senior Lily Gose finished fifth with a time of 5:49.73.

For Lyman, junior Kira Walk finished third with a time of 5:44.16.

For Sublette County, Kaylee Day finished eighth with a time of 6:01.25.

200-yard freestyle

Lyman finished first overall with a time of 1:44.45.

Lander finished third overall with a time of 1:45.25.

Sublette County finished fourth overall with a time of 1:46.85.

Riverton finished seventh overall with a time of 1:51.81.

100-yard backstroke

For Lander, senior Olivia Fowler finished first with a time of 59.74. Junior Kristen McPherson finished fourth with a time of 1:04.72.

For Lyman, senior Brooklyn Busskohl finished fifth with a time of 1:05.70. Senior Harper Hewitt finished sixth with a time of 1:06.20

For Sublette County, senior Israel Seaman finished eighth with a time of 1:06.61.

100-yard breaststroke

For Lyman, junior Brynlee Busskohl finished first with a time of 1:05.47. Senior Samantha Weston finished fifth with a time of 1:14.53.

For Kemmerer, senior Teryn Thatcher finished second with a time of 1:06.37.

For Lander, freshman Lainy Duncan finished fourth with a time of 1:13.37. McKella Stigers finished eighth with a time of 1:16.83.

For Sublette County, senior Paige Nielson finished sixth with a time of 1:15.76.

400-yard freestyle relay

Lander finished first overall with a time of 3:46.86. Sublette County finished fifth with a time of 4:06.10. Riverton finished sixth with a time of 4:07.41. Lyman finished seventh with a time of 4:10.11. Kemmerer finished eighth with a time of 4:11.96.

The full list of results of the 3A preliminary events can be found at the Wyoming High School Activities Association website:whsaa.org.