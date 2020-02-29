State wrestling results, day one

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — The first day of state wrestling has nearly concluded, here are some of the results from day one:

TEAM SCORES:

Green River: Third place, 93.5 points

Rock Springs: Eighth place, 57 points

SEMIFINALISTS BY WEIGHT:

Thomas Dalton, 106, Green River

Dominic Martinez, 113, Green River

Clayson Mele, 120, Green River

Kade Flores, 126, Green River

Zack Vasquez, 132, Rock Springs

Zach Weipert, 138, Green River

Jacob Weipert, 152, Green River

Cash Christensen, 152, Rock Springs

Payton Tucker, 182, Green River

Kaden Lloyd, 195, Green River

AJ Kelly, 285, Rock Springs

Championship semi-finals are set to begin at 7:00 p.m. The results will be posted at a later time.