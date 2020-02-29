State wrestling results, day one

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — The first day of state wrestling has nearly concluded, here are some of the results from day one:
TEAM SCORES:
Green River: Third place, 93.5 points
Rock Springs: Eighth place, 57 points
SEMIFINALISTS BY WEIGHT:
Thomas Dalton, 106, Green River
Dominic Martinez, 113, Green River
Clayson Mele, 120, Green River
Kade Flores, 126, Green River
Zack Vasquez, 132, Rock Springs
Zach Weipert, 138, Green River
Jacob Weipert, 152, Green River
Cash Christensen, 152, Rock Springs
Payton Tucker, 182, Green River
Kaden Lloyd, 195, Green River
AJ Kelly, 285, Rock Springs
Championship semi-finals are set to begin at 7:00 p.m. The results will be posted at a later time.