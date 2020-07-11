State’s COVID-19 case numbers rise with state hospital capacity stable

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — A press release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office states, while Wyoming has seen an uptick in new cases of COVID-19, the state’s hospital capacity remains stable.

According to the release, while there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week, Wyoming hospitals are reporting 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of July 10.

Also, as of Friday, July 10, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reports 55,991 COVID-19 tests have been completed. The Governor’s press release stated the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 in the state remains steady at 2.9%. The national average of 9%.

As of Friday, July 11, the WDH website shows Wyoming has recorded 1,445 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. To view the latest Wyo4News/WDH statewide statistics, click here.