State’s COVID-19 death toll now at 12 with Platte County reporting first case

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — On Thursday, Wyoming’s confirmed lab tested cases of COVID-19 passed the 600 mark with 10 new cases reported. The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) also reported the state’s 12th death due to the disease, an older man in Washakie County. The decreased man was a resident of a Worland long-care facility that recently identified five cases among facility staff and six among the residents.

Advertisement

According to the WHD web site, six Wyoming counties reported new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including the first ever in Platte County. That makes Weston County as the only county in Wyoming without a reported case. Fremont County led the way Thursday with four new cases. Washakie County added three to its total. Uinta County had two new cases with single new cases reported in Hot Springs, Natrona, and Platte County.

Wyoming total lab cases of COVID-19 now stands at 608 as of Thursday with 193 probable cases. Statewide, 546 cases have recovered.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 22 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday’s postings: Albany (10, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (213, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (7, +1), Johnson (12, -), Laramie (121,-), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (54, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, +1), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (10, +2), and Washakie (16, +3).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (24), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (4), Natrona (13), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (4).