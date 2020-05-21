State’s COVID-19 death toll up to 11 with 11 more new cases reported Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a Fremont County adult male had become Wyoming’s 11th recorded death from COVID-19. According to the report the hospitalized man had an existing health condition that had put him at a higher risk.

New lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday totaled 11, with five of the new cases coming from Fremont County. Natrona and Hot Springs counties each reported two new cases with one case each in Campbell and Carbon counties. Wyoming’s total number of confirmed cases of the disease is now 596 as of Wednesday’s posting on the WDH web site.

Wyoming’s probable case number dropped by two Wednesday to 191 with the recovered cases number now standing at 534, six more than Tuesday’s report. Statewide, 18,649 tests have been administered.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday’s postings: Albany (10, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (17, +1), Carbon (9, +1), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (209, +5), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (6, +2), Johnson (12, -), Laramie (121,-), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (53, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, +1), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (8, -), and Washakie (13, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (24), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (62), Lincoln (3), Natrona (13), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (3).