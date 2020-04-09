State’s COVID-19 number hits 230 with 73 probable cases also reported

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 reached 230 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) web site. The WHD is now reporting the state’s probable cases as well. That number stands at 73.

Sweetwater County held steady on Wednesday with six reported cases, but also has another three probable cases.

Yesterday, Laramie County confirmed five more cases of the disease to bring their state leading total to 53. Teton County stands at 45 cases with one case reported yesterday. Both Laramie and Teton counties also lead the state totals in probable cases with a combined 30. Crook and Natrona counties also reported new confirmed cases Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the 18 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Saturday: Albany (4, -), Campbell (9, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (4, -), Crook (3, +2), Fremont (38, -), Goshen (3, -), Johnson (8, -), Laramie (53, +5), Lincoln (4, -), Natrona (27, +1), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (6, -), Teton (45, +1), Uinta (3, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases: Campbell (5), Converse (5), Crook (2), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (2), Laramie (16), Lincoln (4), Natrona (7), Sheridan (3), Sublette (1), Sweetwater (3), Teton (14), and Washakie (3).

The WHD is reporting, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 4,150 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 94 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.