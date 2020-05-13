State’s COVID-19 recovered cases number jumps Tuesday with only 3 new cases reported

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — Good news from Tuesday’s COVID-19 report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). By far yesterday’s biggest number jump came in the number of statewide recovered cases with 26. That brings Wyoming’s recovered case tally to 477.

Wyoming’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by just three on Tuesday to bring the state’s total to 513. Fremont County had two more confirmed cases on Tuesday with one new case in Campbell County.

Wyoming’s probable cases of COVID-19 also increased by three on Tuesday to now total 162.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (17, +1), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (182, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (111, -), Lincoln (8, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (13, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Converse (9), Fremont (11), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (59), Lincoln (3), Natrona (9), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).