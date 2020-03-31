State’s COVID-19 total cases breaks the 100 mark this morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, Wyoming’s positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases now total 109. That is an increase of 14 reported cases since 5 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County is still reporting two cases. Fremont County’s total continues to grow, now at 25, with another reported case this morning. Laramie County has added two more cases and now sits at 22 total cases. Teton County and Natrona County had the biggest jumps this morning with three new cases each. Teton County now has 20 cases with Natrona County registering 12 cases.

In all 15 of Wyoming’s 23 counties have reported coronavirus cases. The state has registered no deaths. The cases recovered tally still stands at 26.