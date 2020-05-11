State’s COVID-19 total confirmed cases total passes the 500 mark Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — Fremont County’s new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to grow Sunday with seven more reported positive tests. Laramie County and Lincoln County also reported new cases Sunday with one each.

Fremont County has now reported a state leading total of 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 54 of which have been reported in the last seven days. Fremont County’s seven-day total equates to 77 percent of all new confirmed cases in the state during that period.

Sunday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) web site brings Wyoming’s total to 504 confirmed cases of the disease. The state’s probable case number held steady Sunday at 158. Statewide recovered cases also stayed the same as Saturday’s report with 443. Statewide testing now totals 13,955 as of Sunday evening.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (176, +7), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (110, +1), Lincoln (8, +1), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (12, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Converse (9), Fremont (11), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).