State’s COVID-19 total grew by six Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 5, 2020) — Just six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Two cases each were reported in Fremont and Washakie counties with a single case in Campbell County.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s total confirmed cases of the disease was 709 as of Thursday’s report with 212 probable cases. Thursday’s also report showed recovered cases improved by 18 to total 562.

The WDH is reporting a total of 26,777 test have been administered in Wyoming.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday’s postings: Albany (23, -), Big Horn (5, -), Campbell (19, +1), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (255, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (65, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (24, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (10, -), and Washakie (34, +2), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).