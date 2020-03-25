State’s COVID-19 total now up to 41 positive cases

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health web site, Wyoming’s number of coronavirus cases stands at 41 as of noon today.

Sweetwater County reported its first positive COVID-19 case Tuesday. A Green River man in his 40’s was last reported to be self-isolated at home.

The following Wyoming counties are reporting COVID-19 positive testing cases: Campbell (1), Carbon (3), Fremont (13), Laramie (11), Natrona (4), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sweetwater (1), and Teton (3).

As of early this morning, tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 758,

tests completed at CDC lab: 1, tests reported by commercial labs: 171.