State’s new COVID-19 cases drop to just nine Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — The number of Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed on Sunday. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported just nine new cases Sunday after reporting 21 on Saturday, 18 on Friday, and 25 on Thursday of last week.

Campbell County led Sunday’s new lab-confirmed count with three. Two each registered in Fremont and Carbon counties with Crook and Teton counties notifying the WDH of a single case each.

Wyoming’s total case count, as of Sunday, is 841 with 219 probable cases. Sunday’s recovered case number improved by one to 642, with 18 deaths credited to the disease.

On Sunday, the WDH is still reporting statewide testing numbers at 32,387.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday’s report: Albany (24, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (31, +3), Carbon (15, +2), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, +1), Fremont (274, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (128, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (5, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (32, -), Teton (74, +1), Uinta (65, -), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (31), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (67), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (8), and Washakie (5).