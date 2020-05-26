State’s new COVID-19 total slows to just seven new cases on Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — After 23 new cases were reported on Sunday, Wyoming’s total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by just seven Monday. But the state’s total cases number rose by just six. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, the seven new cases were reported in Albany (3), Fremont (2), Big Horn (1), and Laramie (1) counties. Washakie County’s number of confirmed cases was reduced by one on Monday.

The additional new cases, and subtraction from Washakie County, increases Wyoming’s total count of the disease to 644 as of Monday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s probable case count dropped by one Monday to 199 and the state’s recoveries rose to 599, an improvement of 24 from Sunday’s count.

Monday’s total statewide COVID-19 testing number now stands at 20,703 with slightly more tests completed by the Wyoming Department of Health than by commercial labs.

Here is a breakdown of the 22 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday’s postings: Albany (20, +3), Big Horn (4, +1), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (220, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, +1), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (57, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (27, -1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (29), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (4).