State’s Unemployment Rate Rises While Sweetwater County’s Lowers

Cheyenne, WY (9/25/19) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is reporting the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% in July to 3.7% in August. The current U.S. unemployment rate is also 3.7%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate in August 2018 was 4.2%.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4.1% in July to 3.5% in August. Last August, Sweetwater County’s unemployment rate was at 4.0%.

Teton County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in August at 2.0%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Campbell County at 4.5% and Fremont County at 4.1%.

Advertisement

August unemployment rates for other surrounding counties:

Uinta – 3.6%

Sublette – 3.9%

Lincoln – 2.9%