Stephanie DuPape is new Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Coordinator

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, in conjunction with the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation, is thrilled to announce Stephanie DuPape as the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Coordinator.

The Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Program is a grant-funded program through the State of Wyoming’s Department of Health-Public Health Division. The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, through the Memorial Hospital Foundation, first received grant funding for the program in 2018 and has been able to continue the program by re-applying for the funding every two years. DuPape works out of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, but the programs she oversees span across a five-county region including Sweetwater, Lincoln, Sublette, Teton, and Uinta counties.

“Being a Sweetwater native, I love Wyoming and our communities. I’m so excited to be able to work with the community and have conversations about cancer prevention and early detection,” DuPape said. “Starting with the simple things like diet, protecting your skin, education, screenings, and vaccinations are all key aspects in taking care of yourself and I believe this is the first step in preventing cancer.”

Through the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Program’s goals, DuPape will focus on cervical cancer screenings within Sweetwater County by providing educational information and financial assistance resources to ensure women who need screenings are able to get them. Other active programs DuPape will manage to include education for breast screenings, colorectal cancer screenings, HPV education and vaccinations, and radon testing resources.

DuPape has worked for MHSC for the past eight years and recently transferred from the Materials Management Department to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. “I know how important early detection and prevention can be. This position gives me the opportunity to help disseminate education into our community, to help those affected by cancer, while also being a source of support for those affected by cancer.”

There are many available resources for our community to help prevent cancer from occurring and mitigating cancer if detected,” DuPape said. “Being able to promote those prevention tools and mitigating strategies makes me really excited to be part of this work for our community and the surrounding areas.”

For more information on the various programs available through the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Program, contact Stephane DuPape at 307.212.7517 or email [email protected] For more information on the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, visit sweetwatermemorial.com.