Stephen David Madden (April 5, 1960 – December 27, 2020)

Stephen David Madden, 60, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was born April 5, 1960 in Chico, California; the son of Robert Lee Madden and Donna June Fisher.

Stephen attended schools in Chico, California and he was a 1978 graduate of Chico High School. He also obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Colorado State University.

Mr. Madden served in the United States Coast Guard.

He married Susan Ann Vaughn in Green River, Wyoming on December 7, 2018.

Stephen worked for 12 years as a Natural Resource Specialist for the BLM.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, wood working, taxidermy work, and being a mountain man at the rendezvous.

Survivors include his wife Susan Madden, of Greeley, Colorado; his parents, Donna June and Robert Lee Madden of Chico, California; two sons, Joshua Lee of Dunnelon, Flordia; Jacob Ryan of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren, Caitlynn; Hunter; Jaylyn; Logan; and Malina.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; John and Ruth Osterhaug, and his paternal grandparents; Marvin and Mattie Madden.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

