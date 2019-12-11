Steve Core takes over as Chairman of SWCSD#2 Board

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) — Annual nominations took place last night at the Sweetwater School District No. 2 Board meeting.

Sponsor

In a close vote, Steve Core was named Chairman of the board, replacing the former Chairman Brenda Roosa.

“I’m honored to be elected as Chairman, and I hope you can trust that I will get the job done,” Core said.

Advertisement

In the other elections, Rachelle Morris was named Vice Chairman, Ashley Castillon was named Treasurer and Robin Steiss maintained her position as Clerk.

In other board news, members of the GRHS swimming and football teams were honored for their all-state accomplishments.

The GRHS Choir performed a short piece for the board, and Chatney Tirrell was recognized for being a 2020 All-Northwest Honor Choir Recipient.