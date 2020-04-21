Steven John Schultz (October 24, 1982 – April 18, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — Steven John Schultz, 37, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on October 24, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Max Roy Schultz and Letta Oswald.

Steven graduated with the Green River High School class of 2001.

He was a plant operator for Solvay Chemicals for 16 years.

Steven met Brittany Griffin in May of 2012 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, they spent the last 8 years happily together. Their engagement was on February 14, 2016.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His interests included fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, and dogs. He was very family-oriented and loved his kids very much.

Survivors include his fiancé Brittany Griffin; mother, Letta Oswald and husband Ted; son, Tayden Griffin; daughter, Stevie Schultz; brothers, Floyd Schultz and wife Shari, Tom Schultz and wife Becca, Alan Schultz and companion Seneca, Eric Schultz and wife Pamala, Mark Schultz and companion Shayla, Ben Schultz and companion Amy, Jonathan Schultz and companion Jodi all of Sweetwater County; sister, Anna Ferrill of Murphysboro, IL, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Max Schultz, brother-in-law Scott Ferrill, and his grandparents.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com