Steven (Steve) Thomas King (Dec. 31, 1956 – Dec. 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — Steven Thomas King, 62, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Lovell, Wyoming, the son of Edgar and Evelyn Travers King. He attended Worland High School and graduated with the class of 1975.

Steve married Jewel Kay Mangus on May 11, 1991, in Green River. He was employed by Jim Bridger Power Plant as a journeyman mechanic for 34 years.

He was a member of the UWUA Local 127. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gold panning, gardening, tinkering on anything and everything. If it was broke he could always find a way to fix it. He was known as “StGyver”.

Survivors include his wife, Jewel King of Rock Springs; dad Edgar (Bud) King of Worland; sons Jeff Scheuerman and wife Amber, Kenton King, Tyler King and wife Amber, Ralph Tipton and wife Lyndee, and Paul Niedringhaus, all of Rock Springs; daughters Janae Nicholson of Rock Springs, and Dawna Cruz of American Fork, Utah; brothers Matt King of Worland, Doug King of Casper, Bob King of Powell, and Chuck King of Worland; sister Cathy Metz of Rock Springs; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, James, Aveleigh, Andrew, Kiah, Ezra, Kali, Maleya, Kasen, Kyler, Teagan, and Kentyn.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn King; brother Mike King; father in-law Van Jay Mangus; and son in-law Dillon Nicholson.

Following cremation, services will be announced in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to help with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ul4briqc0?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

