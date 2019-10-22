Steven Susich (Aug. 20, 1934-Oct. 17, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) –Steven Susich, 85, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on August 20, 1934, in Mrkopalj, Yugoslavia; the son of Felix Susich and Regina Tadevich.

He attended schools and served in the military service in Yugoslavia.

Steve married Dragica Bucar on June 15, 1959, in Delnice, Yugoslavia. In 1967 he brought his wife and daughters to the United States.

Steve was employed at Eric’s & Downtown Body Shop and was known as one of the best auto body repairmen.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and listening to music. He most especially enjoyed spending time with his family and animals.

Survivors include his wife Dragica Susich; two daughters, Yvonne Makar and husband Charlie and Marianne Schaedler and fiance Chris Kaufmann of Woodland Hills, California; two grandchildren, Stefane Sarcletti, Jerod Sarcletti and fiancé Anna Hower; one sister, Tilda Porenta of Rock Springs, Wyoming,

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Felix, Dominic, Viktor, and one sister, Vida and many furry friends.

Following cremation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 P.M., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass.

The family of Steven Susich respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901