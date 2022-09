Still no success in search for Pinedale man at Fremont Lake

Photo courtesy of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

September 1, 2022 — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday evening they have still been unable to locate Pinedale resident Rick De Ruiter Zylker. Zylker went missing while swimming with co-workers on Fremont Lake last Wednesday.

Yesterday, search and rescue teams searched Fremont Lake rock outcroppings and boulder fields with an underwater remote-operated vehicle with no success.

Search efforts will continue through Friday if required.

According to a post on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Ridley’s Family Market in Pinedale will be holding a benefit raffle and barbecue Thursday and Friday this week to benefit the family of Mr. Zylker.