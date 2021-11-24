Still time to adopt a tree and sign up to be in the parade

Photo courtesy of Green River Chamber of Commerce

Jena Doak, [email protected]

November 24, 2021 — On the eve of the Christmas season, nothing is more sure to put someone in the spirit than cruising down Dewar Drive in Rock Springs and Uinta Drive in Green River. The lighted trees are a wonder to behold.

The best part about it is that there are still trees waiting to be adopted, which would really top off the magnificence. Out of 100 trees up for adoption in Rock Springs, 20 still remain.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Green River’s selection is narrowed down to the remaining eight.

Interested parties are required to come into their respective local Chamber of Commerce and select one. December 4 is the deadline to decorate a tree.

Once a desired tree and location are selected and paid for, the decorating can begin. The Chambers have maps to make the selection seamless. Adopting a tree for one year costs $35 and $105 for three years. The Chambers use the proceeds to enhance the quality of the community.

Lighted Christmas Parade

There is still limited space for floats float in the Rock Springs Annual Lighted Holiday Parade. Those interested in displaying a float, or sponsoring the parade, can sign up by contacting the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Dedicated to reminiscence, this year’s theme is “Good Ol’ Fashioned Christmas.” The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at 603 South Main Street.